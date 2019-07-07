Frankie Dettori praises Enable after Coral Eclipse win

Frankie Dettori and Enable receive the adoration of the Sandown crowd

Frankie Dettori has spoken of his attachment to Enable after the superstar of European racing returned to action with a comfortable success in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Enable was returning from a 245-day break and tackling a a trip two furlongs short of her perceived best of a mile and a half as she headed into the Group One event.

However, the result was never in doubt as John Gosden's mare held off her old foe Magical to win an eighth Group One.

"She was brilliant. To come back in the Eclipse, (against) tough competition, it wasn't a walkover - the way she did it - she travelled like her old self, quickened and showed she was as good as she was last year," Dettori told Sky Sports Racing.

"When I watched the replay, she was the last off the bridle yet everyone was saying the trip was too short. That's the way I like her - a strong traveller, got a kick, got everything.

"It would be wrong of me to say I don't love horses. I love horses, but I love her more than the rest because she takes me emotionally to places other horses can't."

He added: "Look at the races we have won together, the biggest races in the world, it is phenomenal. I have tears in my eyes every time I ride her because she has character.

"You could argue I've ridden better (horses), but her longevity and what she's done is awesome. She's one of the best I've ridden in my life.

"It's very unusual for a superstar to still be racing at five. It might have happened with Winx in Australia, but in Europe it's very rare."

Enable will try to win the King George at Ascot for a second time later this month before heading to York for either the Juddmonte International - which is sponsored by her owner Khalid Abdullah - or the Yorkshire Oaks, then all roads lead back to France in search of a third Arc.

"I'll enjoy the next three months in the mornings and her next three races, it's been an incredible career," said Dettori.

"A lot of credit goes to Prince Khalid for keeping her in training and of course John is an incredible trainer to keep her going, keep her zest intact - she was like a three-year-old first time out yesterday.

"We've raised the bar with her, she's been tremendous, a joy to be around.

"It's been mad since the four (winners) at (Royal) Ascot, everyone thinks I'm going to do it every Saturday! If it makes people enjoy it and come racing, singing songs, then why not."

Gosden admitted to a sense of relief, but would not confirm her York target just yet.

"I think it's more relief and then the elation late last night," he said.

"She's a lovely racemare, she's in great form, came out of it well, ate up and was in great order this morning.

"Let's hope we can make it to the next stepping stone and the one after that. It will be King George and then York - a decision (on which race) will be made a little later."