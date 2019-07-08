Veracious team eye Falmouth glory

Sir Michael Stoute speaks to the media

Connections of Veracious are looking forward to the filly bidding for Group One honours in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old showed her well-being ahead of the one-mile feature with a pleasing workout over the weekend.

A Group Three winner and placed at the highest level in the Nassau Stakes last summer, Veracious slightly disappointed when fourth in the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, but the feeling is she is back at the top of her game.

"Veracious is in good form and Sir Michael Stoute is happy with her," said Chris Richardson, managing director at owners Cheveley Park Stud.

"Hopefully this is the time of year where she starts to blossom.

"She was just doing too much at Ascot, which she can do sometimes. She never quite settled, but hopefully that will have taken all the buzz out of her.

"She worked well on Saturday and hopefully we can see a more settled and progressive performance."