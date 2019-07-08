Siskin on target for Phoenix Stakes next

Siskin - runs in the Phoenix Stakes next

Ger Lyons reports Siskin on track to bid for Group One honours in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on August 9.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned youngster is arguably the most exciting juvenile seen out this season and took his record to three victories from as many starts when winning the Group Two GAIN Railway Stakes at the Irish Derby meeting.

Lyons said: "Siskin is in great order and has come out of the race well. We gave him an easy week and he's out eating grass every day. He has a temperament to die for.

"All roads lead to the Phoenix, please God."

A son of First Defence, Siskin is the general 12-1 second-favourite for next year's Qipco 2000 Guineas behind the Charlie Appleby-trained Pinatubo.