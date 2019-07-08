Prix Maurice de Gheest date for Invincible Army

Invincible Army ridden by P J McDonald wins the Betfair Exchange Chipchase Stakes

Invincible Army has the Prix Maurice de Gheest as his next likely target after being taken out of Saturday's Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

He started the season in great form winning at Doncaster and York, but disappointed slightly at Royal Ascot.

James Tate wasted no time in getting him back out again quickly for the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle, which he won under a penalty, and he is now keen to keep him on flatter tracks.

"He's been taken out of the July Cup and is likely to go for the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and then Haydock I think," said Tate.

"I think a flat track and a nice surface are important to him - at Ascot the last couple of furlongs are a bit uphill. It was loose, fast, cut-up ground and didn't play to his strengths.

"The Tapeta on the flat Newcastle track suited him and I think Deauville will suit him well - hence probably there and then Haydock.

"He has won at Ascot, in the Pavilion last year, but he was helped by the ground that day. It was the first meeting of the season and it was on the easy side.

"While he did beat the future Commonwealth Cup winner (Eqtidaar), he probably wasn't wound up and it might not have taken much winning.

"His better form is at Haydock, Doncaster, Newcastle and York which are all similar configurations."