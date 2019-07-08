Roger Varian relies on Mountain Angel in York feature

Mountain Angel and Andrea Atzeni win at Epsom

Roger Varian is set to rely on ante-post favourite Mountain Angel in the John Smith's Diamond Jubilee Cup Handicap at York.

The five-year-old finished a creditable fifth in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot on his latest start, having won his previous two outings at Epsom.

Mountain Angel is one of 46 horses still in the mix for Saturday's extended 10-furlong handicap showpiece - in which the maximum field is 22.

Varian said: "I think we will just have Mountain Angel. He is in great form.

"He would be suited by the race. He would like a few showers to come through during the week, just take the sting out the ground."

The Newmarket trainer also had UAE Prince and Fujaira Prince in the mix for the race, but both were removed at the five-day stage.

He added: "UAE Prince is likely to go to Goodwood, and Fujaira Prince won't run."

John Gosden looks to rely on Stylehunter after withdrawing Star Of Bengal, who was prominent in the ante-post market.

Leading fancies standing their ground include Charlie Hills' Royal Hunt Cup winner Affaak, Charlie Appleby's Setting Sail and, from Saeed bin Suroor's stable, Desert Fire - while Ralph Beckett's Dolphin Vista still heads the weights on 9st 10lb

There are no Irish-trained possibles after Joseph O'Brien and Aidan O'Brien scratched their entries.