Glorious Goodwood goal for Dramatic Queen

Trainer William Haggas

Goodwood's Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes has been identified as the next likely port of call for Dramatic Queen after her near miss in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock on Saturday.

The William Haggas-trained filly went down by a neck to old rival Enbihaar, who she had beaten over two furlongs further at York previously.

Haggas now wants to go back up in trip with the daughter of Kitten's Joy.

"There's little between Dramatic Queen and the winner and she'll go for the Lillie Langtry next at Goodwood," said Haggas.

"You'll see her in a better light there because that trip on Saturday is a bare minimum for her now.

"I'm not sure she needs to lead, but I didn't want Enbihaar to have an easy lead like she had been getting."

Haggas also ran Klassique in that race, but she finished four lengths back in third, failing to reproduce the form she had shown in heavy ground at the track when winning a Group Three.

"Klassique wasn't the same filly as she was the time before at Haydock. That race in the heavy must have taken more out of her that I thought," admitted Haggas.

"Danny (Tudhope) just said she didn't feel quite the same, so we're going to let her out and prepare her for an autumn campaign.

"We couldn't miss an opportunity like that, but I think it probably bottomed her a bit."