Daahyeh on track for Duchess Of Cambridge at Newmarket

Daahyeh wins the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot

Roger Varian reports Daahyeh to be in fine shape as he prepares his unbeaten filly for the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Varian has been pleased with Daahyeh since her latest victory in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, and sees Friday's Group Two as "the logical race".

"The plan is to run in the Duchess Of Cambridge, and she will have a little work-out tomorrow morning," said the Newmarket trainer.

"She looks great. You never make commitments in the immediate aftermath of Ascot, because you want to see how they come out of the races - especially the young horses - but she has really taken that race in her stride.

"She looks even better and stronger since the Albany.

"If we are happy with her I think this is the logical race to run her in - and I think she is in great form."