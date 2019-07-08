Beat The Bank out for Summer Mile repeat

Beat The Bank

Beat The Bank will attempt to repeat his win of 12 months ago in the Fred Cowley MBE Memorial Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot.

The Andrew Balding-trained five-year-old came up agonisingly short in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out when beaten a neck by Lord Glitters.

While that race was on the straight track, the round mile clearly holds no fears either - and although he will carry a penalty on Saturday for last year's win, he certainly sets the standard.

Owner King Power Racing's bloodstock manager, Alistair Donald, said: "He came out of his last race well - he goes well at Ascot, he won the race last year, and as a five-year-old gelding we may as well keep him busy.

"As long as he comes out of this race well, he can still go to Goodwood (for the Sussex Stakes).

"Stepping him up in trip is on the plan, probably after the Sussex, but it's just a case of waiting for the right race.

"Ascot does seem to bring out the best in him. The ground should be fine for him, and he's won four Group Twos already."

Last year's Queen Anne winner Accidental Agent, who refused to leave the stalls this year, could bid to redeem himself for Eve Johnson Houghton.

Royal Hunt Cup winner Afaak, Sir Michael Stoute's Zaaki, Mark Johnston's Matterhorn and Ed Walker's Stormy Antarctic are also among the 13 entries.