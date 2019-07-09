Bangkok bound for Sky Bet York Stakes

Bangkok - heading to York next

Bangkok is likely to head north for the Sky Bet York Stakes next after his return to form at Royal Ascot.

Andrew Balding's colt won a Derby trial at Sandown, but nothing went right for him at Epsom and he beat only one horse home.

However, he bounced back to something like his best at Ascot when second to Japan in the King Edward VII Stakes and he will now drop in trip.

"The most probable target for Bangkok is the Sky Bet York Stakes over 10 furlongs, which we think is his best trip - although I'm sure he gets a mile and a half," said Alistair Donald, bloodstock manager for King Power Racing.

"He's got a good turn of foot, so I think he'll be better at 10 furlongs. As long as the ground isn't very soft, he'll be fine - he's a good mover, so we'd be nervous about trying him on very soft ground.

"I think the Sky Bet looks the perfect race for him - but we could come up against the likes of Sangarius and Regal Reality, horses like that.

"He ran a very good race at Ascot, where I think he was just outstayed by Japan - who looks very good over a mile and a half, whereas we are a 10-furlong horse, so he ran with extra credit."

In the same colours, Richard Hannon's Fox Champion ran a fine race to be third to Too Darn Hot in Sunday's Prix Jean Prat.

Winner of the German 2000 Guineas, Fox Champion finished seventh in the St James's Palace Stakes but is unlikely to step back up to a mile.

"He ran a really solid race - he had no excuses," said Donald.

"I think he's best at seven, so he'll either head to the Lennox at Goodwood or the Maurice de Gheest (Deauville) next. We've potentially got Shine So Bright in the Lennox, so we'll have to sort them all out.

"There's the Hungerford (Newbury), the City of York, the Park Stakes (Doncaster) and then the Foret (ParisLongchamp) - so there are a few options for the seven-furlong horses."