Far Above has options open after Deauville win

Far Above - plenty of options

Far Above has options in France, Ireland and England after taking his record to three wins from four outings.

The Farhh colt won a Listed race at Deauville over six furlongs on Sunday but trainer James Tate is keen to bring him back to the minimum distance, so much speed did he show.

"He'll drop down to five and we'll look at Group races for him, but it's not that obvious - the Nunthorpe would be flying too high at this stage of his career I think," said Tate.

"The obvious route would be the Prix du Petit Couvert at the beginning of September - which is used as a trial for the Abbaye, and we would probably use it as that.

"Alternatively there's the Flying Five at a similar time at the Curragh, and a Group Three at Newbury around that time, too.

"I'd say we'll give him a little break and prepare him for one of those and see where we go."

Tate expects the three-year-old to sustain his improvement.

He added: "We do think he's a top sprinter in the making - the only question is whether that is later this year or next year, because he still does a little bit wrong. He's very fast and getting faster with every run.

"Looking at his pedigree, we started him over seven - there aren't any top sprinters I can think of by Farhh - but we might have one. I don't know if you'll ever see him at six again, let alone seven."

Stablemate Hey Gaman also has options abroad.

"He's being trained for the Minstrel Stakes on July 20 at the Curragh, and 10 days after that is the Lennox at Goodwood," said Tate.

"We'll train him for the first one and make a decision which one to go for nearer the time."