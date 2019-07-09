Zabeel Prince set to drop in trip for next start

Zabeel Prince - could revert to a mile

Roger Varian has not ruled out dropping Zabeel Prince back to a mile on his next start in a bid to get him back to winning ways.

The six-year-old won his first two starts of the campaign over nine furlongs, supplementing his Earl of Sefton win at Newmarket with his first Group One victory in the Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp.

However, he beat just one rival home on his first start over a mile and quarter in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and then trailed in last over the same trip in the Eclipse at Sandown.

Varian said: "He got that horrible Sandown luck being on the rail. He tried to come off it and was never able to. He got one chance when he was going well about two out and he had the door shut on him.

"He had nowhere to run when he was going well. He then didn't finish out his race and I don't think he stays a stiff 10 furlongs. He might stay an easy 10 or an American 10.

"He has done his winning over nine furlongs and his last two runs have been over 10. I think because he didn't get the trip, it got exaggerated he didn't finish out the last 100 yards.

"There are not many nine-furlong races we can run him in, so it is likely he will run at a mile next instead of a mile and a quarter, but I need to speak to the owner and then we will make a plan."