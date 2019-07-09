Goodwood or Curragh next for Judicial

Judicial - two options now he misses York

Judicial is likely to return to action at either the Curragh or Goodwood after connections ruled out the City Walls Stakes at York.

Saturday's Listed race will come too soon for the seven-year-old, trained by Julie Camacho, currently recovering from a wind operation two weeks ago.

The consequent options for Judicial's next start are both Group Two contests - the Friarstown Stud Sapphire Stakes in Ireland on July 21 or the King George Qatar Stakes on the Sussex Downs on August 2.

Camacho's husband and assistant Steve Brown said: "We decided we're going to miss York and give him another week - and look towards Ireland the following Sunday.

"We took bloods off him, and his inflammatory markers are still a little bit high due to him recovering from the operation.

"Patience is the key. He's very well in himself, but we don't want to do anything that will set him back.

"It will be Ireland, or maybe Goodwood for the King George Stakes."

The decision to help the horse's breathing came after his run in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

"At Ascot PJ (McDonald, jockey) felt he was backing off a touch. He ran well to a point," said Brown.

"He had his wind checked in a little bit more detail, and it was felt there was the need to do his palate, so it was done.

"It was only done two weeks ago. He seems to have taken it well, but he couldn't go to Sandown on Saturday for the Coral Charge which he won last year."

The Camacho team also have Boundary Lane and Makanah in the City Walls Stakes - but they could both run elsewhere on Saturday.

"Having a runner is an unknown," said Brown.

"Makanah has the option, but he's also in the big five-furlong handicap at Ascot, so we will have a look close to declaration time and see what's happening," said Brown.

"He was improving up to his last run, where we felt he didn't handle the Tapeta surface at Newcastle, so we put that behind us and put him back on grass."

Boundary Lane's other engagement is the Homeserve Fillies' Handicap at Chester - and whichever is chosen, it will be her last run because she is in foal to Oasis Dream.

Brown added: "She's in foal, and her 120 days are up on the 17th of July, so she will be retired next week.

"As a breeder David (Armstrong, owner) would love her to get some black type if possible.

"That will be another decision closer the time. We'll see what David wants to do."