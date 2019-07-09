Sea The Lion has two big targets at York

Sea the Lion (right) two York targets

Sea The Lion is on course to make his second trip to York for the John Smith's Silver Cup on Saturday before hopefully returning to the Knavesmire for another crack at the Sky Bet Ebor next month.

Jarlath Fahey's stayer was third in Europe's richest handicap last summer and the first £1million running of the famous race is again on the cards.

The eight-year-old had his first start since taking minor honours behind Muntahaa when only beaten a neck by War Diary under a big weight at the Curragh recently.

He came through his final exercise with flying colours on Tuesday to confirm his trip across the Irish Sea this weekend for the Group Three contest over a mile and three quarters.

"He's done his last piece of work this morning and everything is fine. The plan is to go to York on Saturday, as long as the ground is OK, and Ronan Whelan will ride him," said County Kildare-based Fahey.

"He's in good form and we're looking forward to going across and having a go.

"We're short of races for him in Ireland over his trip and his ground, so we always knew we'd be looking to bring him back to England to get a couple of runs into him.

"This fits in nicely and we'll see how he goes and make a plan for the Ebor afterwards. We're gearing towards it at the moment."