Calyx camp optimistic over return to action

Calyx, ridden by Frankie Dettori, wins the Merriebelle Stable Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes the Royal Ascot Trials Day

Connections of last year's Coventry Stakes hero Calyx remain confident that he will be back in action before the end of the season.

The son of Kingman made a winning return in the Pavilion Stakes at Ascot in May, but was ruled out of the Royal meeting after sustaining a pastern injury during the first defeat of his career in Haydock's Sandy Lane Stakes.

Plans remain fluid for the John Gosden-trained three-year-old - who still holds an entry in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood - but a comeback later in the year is expected.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "There are no real new updates on Calyx, but he is fine and is with John Gosden.

"He won't be out until the autumn at the earliest.

"We very much hope to have him back on track before the end of the season, though."

A step up in class will be on the agenda, meanwhile, for Ralph Beckett's Britannia Stakes winner Biometric after a decision was made not run him in the Listed Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket.

Grimthorpe added: "Biometric is fine - he just needs a bit more time to get over Ascot.

"He had quite a tough race at Ascot, and Ralph thought it was better to give him more time.

"He has a number of options, and we will look at Listed and Group Three races for him."