Archer's Dream out to hit target at York

Trainer James Fanshawe

Archer's Dream will aim to extend the unbeaten start to her career to four in Friday's William Hill Summer Stakes at York.

The Group Three has attracted a big field of 17, with James Fanshawe's Dream Ahead filly heading the market.

Unraced at two, she has won at Doncaster, Yarmouth and Salisbury, where she struck Listed gold in dead-heating with Snazzy Jazzy.

"She has done nothing but progress all season," said Fanshawe.

"We're trying to take it step-by-step. She's a strong and a powerful filly, but she's not the biggest.

"You're only going to learn on the racecourse how good she really is because at home she never actually shows you a great deal. She's pretty relaxed about things.

"But saying that, at the two-furlong pole at Salisbury she really did go and quicken up well there, so I think she's got a good turn of foot. Will that be effective as she goes up in grade? Well, we'll see.

"At Salisbury she was really tough and probably took it up soon enough - she was in front a long time up the hill. Hopefully at York she can take her time a bit more."

Snazzy Jazzy's trainer Clive Cox fields Shades Of Blue against Archer's Dream this time.

Steve Parkin's Clipper Logistics colours will be carried by Bryan Smart's Fairy Falcon, Roger Varian's Queen Of Desire and Richard Fahey's Red Balloons.