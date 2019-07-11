Princess of Wales's Tattersalls Stakes report: Communique wins under penalty

Communique, ridden by jockey Silvestre de Sousa, wins at Newmarket

Communique continued his love affair with Newmarket as he powered up the hill to win the Princess of Wales's Tattersalls Stakes, with last year's Derby winner Masar finishing last of the six runners.

Mark Johnston's four-year-old was winning at Headquarters for the fourth time, but in conceding a 3lb penalty for his victory in the Jockey Club Stakes earlier in the season and 12lb to Ascot winner Dashing Willoughby, he put up a fine performance.

Silvestre de Sousa went into an early lead and tried to dictate matters on Communique, but Oisin Murphy soon went clear on Dashing Willoughby, who had won over further at the Royal meeting.

James Doyle struggled to find any cover for Masar, with Charlie Appleby's charge having just his second run since his finest hour at Epsom.

That meant he ran keen and when push came to shove, Masar found disappointingly little and dropped away.

Communique was sent off an 11-1 shot and when Dashing Willoughby weakened, only Mirage Dancer looked a possible threat, but the northern raider proved a length and three-quarters too good.

Johnston said "We don't really have tactics and any idea he has to lead is not true - he bowled along and it didn't matter he wasn't in front.

"He's had a couple of goes in Group Ones and come up short, but on his day he's that class - that's two Group Twos now.

"He'll get another shot at a Group One some time soon."