Red-hot Danny Tudhope dares to Dream

Dream Of Dreams (near side) pushes Blue Point close

Danny Tudhope hopes he can gain compensation for 'the one that got away' at Royal Ascot by partnering Dream Of Dreams to victory in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

There may have been no complaints from the 33-year-old after he ended the Royal meeting with four winners to his name - but it was a case of what could have been after Dream Of Dreams failed by a head to stop the mighty Blue Point in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

With that conqueror since retired, Tudhope is optimistic he and Sir Michael Stoute's gelding can gain the Group One victory they came agonisingly close to last time out in Saturday's six-furlong highlight, which is part of the Qipco British Champion Series.

Tudhope said: "He is very much the one that got away, but it was a good run still. I don't think they expected him to run that well - and another a stride or two, he might have won.

"The horse in the past had been a bit keen in his races, (but) he was the complete opposite and, if anything, he was a bit behind it and he was probably a length or so further back than I wanted.

"Saying that, though, if he had been closer he might have been a bit keen. I think that is why he ran so well, because he was a bit lazy early on and then he came home like a train. Hopefully he will run the same sort of race.

"It would definitely make up for missing out at Ascot if we could win the July Cup."

There may be no Blue Point lining up in opposition this time, but Dream Of Dreams faces taking on Commonwealth Cup scorer Advertise and Wokingham winner Cape Byron - two rivals for whom Tudhope has plenty of respect.

He said: "It is a tough race and you have Advertise and Cape Byron in there, but he deserves to be as short as he is in the market.

"He is getting older, but Sir Michael has done a great job. His mind is in a better place this year.

"I hear he is in good form. He came out of the race well and apparently feels good."

Giving Tudhope added confidence is the fact that he is trained by Stoute - the master at getting the best out of older horses.

He added: "I rode him last year, and he was very keen, and that was over five.

"Sir Michael does well with horses like this and gets them nice and settled. The older they get the better they get with him.

"Sir Michael's record with older horses is phenomenal, and he is one of the best with them."

Reflecting on what was monumental Royal meeting, the father-of-three nominates one winner above all others that gave him a real sense of satisfaction.

He said: "I knew I would have a couple of good rides on the first few days, but I didn't expect that four of them would win at the meeting. It was a great meeting all round.

"Lord Glitters' victory was the one that stood out, because it was nice to win a Group One with him.

"He deserved it because he has been very consistent in top races over the past few years. It was nice to get his head in front on the big stage."

Having already burst through the £1 million prize money barrier this year, Tudhope has now set his sights on continuing a whirlwind few months by stepping up his quest for a first Flat Jockeys' Championship.

He said: "I'm in a good position, so I will give it a go. There is still a long way to go and I need to keep my head down and keep focused.

"William Haggas is giving me a lot of support this year, as he did last year, and you need that from a powerful stable down south when they come up north.

"It doesn't happen very often that you get a northern-based winner of the title, so it would be an absolute bonus if it happened."