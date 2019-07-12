Logician on target for Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

Logician - heading to Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes

Logician will bid to extend his unbeaten record when stepped up to Pattern company for the first time in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old completed a hat-trick of victories when making his first start over a mile and a half a triumphant one at Newbury last week.

Hiked up 11lbs for his latest success to a mark of 101, the Frankel colt will have his attention turned towards the Group Two prize on the Knavesmire on August 21.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "The plan at the moment is to go to the Great Voltigeur.

"He would have to run pretty soon if we were going to get a race in before that, so I suspect we will go straight there.

"The step up to a mile and a half suited him well, and he won comfortably like he should have done.

"He has now got three races won and deserves the step up in grade. Hopefully he will be a nice staying colt."