Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes report: Raffle Prize defies penalty to win well

Raffle Prize ridden by jockey Frankie Dettori (centre) on his way to winning the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes

Royal Ascot heroine Raffle Prize followed up with an impressive display in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

A field of seven fillies went to post for the six-furlong Group Two, with Roger Varian's Daahyeh all the rage as the 5-4 favourite as she aimed to supplement her Royal Ascot triumph in the Albany Stakes.

Raffle Prize had run out a surprise winner of the Queen Mary in Berkshire last month and was a 9-2 chance to strike for trainer Mark Johnston - who saddled the brilliant Attraction to claim this prize in 2003.

With Frankie Dettori in the saddle, the Middleham raider was sent straight to the front and gradually raised the tempo.

Daahyeh did her best to close the gap, but Raffle Prize was not for catching and was ultimately well on top as she passed the post a length and three-quarters to the good.

Final Song was best of the rest in third, with Irish raider Celtic Beauty disappointing.

Johnston said on Racing TV: "Obviously the second horse had beaten her before first time out and she was the talk of the town but that was first time out. She (Raffle Prize) showed fantastic speed that day and just got tired so she had every right to come on.

"I hadn't expected to turn the tables but I hoped we could and she's clearly better over six (furlongs). Frankie said she's improved and better over six and we want to go for the Morny then it's up to you.

"I think that will be up to the owner but she's won two Group Twos so we'll have to have a shot at a Group One next. We'd be taking on the colts but quite often the fillies do well there.

"There are no similarities to Attraction (who won this race for the yard before winning the 1000 Guineas the following spring) but a lot of similarities in temperament.

"She's a laidback filly and just goes through the motions at home. She's quiet going down to the start and doesn't get on her toes but then she bursts out of the stalls and is very fast."