King's Advice back to winning ways in Newmarket feature

King's Advice lands the bet365 Trophy at Newmarket

Joe Fanning celebrated his biggest winner since returning from a spell on the sidelines as King's Advice regained the winning thread in the inaugural bet365 Trophy at Newmarket.

Fanning missed most of last month after aggravating an old shoulder injury in a fall at Ripon, but after resuming action on Wednesday, he continued to make up for lost time with a timely victory aboard the son of Frankel in the one-mile-six-furlong contest.

King's Advice had seen his winning run of six races ended in the Northumberland Plate on his previous start, but the four-year-old showed he still had plenty to offer when prevailing by two and a half lengths to complete a double for trainer Mark Johnston.

The 10-1 shot was Fanning's third winner since returning to the saddle and he said: "He has been a good horse this year and has never run a bad race.

"Last time he was drawn badly in the car park at Newcastle in the Northumberland Plate, but he still ran a good race there.

"Sometimes he doesn't win impressively and you think that is his level, but as you saw today, I'd say that was his best run. I'd like to think there is more in the locker.

"I feel good, touch wood, and it is great to come back and get a winner like this so soon after returning."

An outing in next month's Sky Bet Ebor at York is likely to be next up for King's Advice.

Johnston, who also scored with Raffle Prize in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes, added: "I was worried he would be a bit boxed in, but when the gap opened he showed more speed and turn of foot than in the past.

"You certainly can't ignore the £1 million Ebor and it is an obvious target for this horse."

Al Madhar can expect to have some fancy entries appear next to his name after earning a 33-1 quote with Paddy Power for the 2000 Guineas when getting up by a neck on his debut in the Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes.

Richard Hannon said of the 8-1 winner: "He is a lovely colt and always has been. It didn't look like Jim (Crowley) gave him a hard time and he did it very naturally.

"Sheikh Hamdan came and saw him in the spring and he didn't want to see him until the thick end of the summer. He has been a nice horse since day one.

"We are very happy with where he is and it doesn't surprise me he won. We will make some fancy entries now."

Walkinthesand (9-1) may have come up short at Listed level on his three previous starts this season, but a drop down in class did the trick as he claimed the bet365 Handicap by a length to kick off a double for Hannon.

Hannon added: "I wasn't sure he would get the trip ridden like that, but (owner) Saeed Suhail was very confident. He has performed well all year and very rarely does he run a bad race.

"He is certainly doing nothing wrong at that trip. The last few races he has just come up against better horses. We've got him going again and next year will be his year. We would look at going abroad with him.

"There is not much between this and Listed level and if we can win a Group Three next year, we would be delighted."