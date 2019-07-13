Goodwood and Dewhurst the plan for Threat

Arizona and Ryan Moore win the Coventry Stakes

Richard Hannon intends to work back from the Darley Dewhurst Stakes with Threat - starting with an outing in the Qatar Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

The Footstepsinthesand colt will step up to seven furlongs for the first time as he bids to get back to winning ways in the Group Two prize on July 30.

After making a winning debut at Newmarket in May the Cheveley Park Stud owned colt found only Arizona too strong last time out in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Hannon said: "Threat goes to the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

"We decided to leave him for that and give him a break as we are really working back from the Dewhurst Stakes.

"We decided not to run at Newmarket this week as he doesn't have to dance every dance this season.

"He is a very a nice colt that will hopefully be a Guineas horse next season and we don't want to over do him this year."