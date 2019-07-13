Frankie Dettori does it again in Bunbury

Frankie Dettori celebrates after his win in the Bunbury Cup

A review of the rest of Newmarket's July Cup card as Vale Of Kent landed a gamble in the Bunbury Cup under man of the moment Frankie Dettori.

Frankie lands Bunbury under Vale Of Kent

Vale Of Kent was a well-backed winner of the bet365 Bunbury Cup under man of the moment Frankie Dettori at Newmarket on Saturday.

Available at best odds of 12/1 on Saturday morning, the Mark Johnston-trained gelding returned at an SP of 13/2 and he thwarted the other well-supported horse in the race, 4/1 favourite Solar Gold.

Admirality was third, Spanish City fourth and the winner's stablemate Lake Volta was fifth - Sky Bet paid out on five places in the race.

Dettori said: "He ran a good race in the Hunt Cup but seven is ideal, I kept my line, went left and at the quarter pole I thought I'm getting swallowed up here, but then as we met the rising ground he went again."

Blush is Light on her feet

Light Blush won the opening Rossdales British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby on July Cup day at Newmarket.

The Kodiac filly looked like she might have to play second fiddle to fellow newcomer Craylands at one point, Michael Bell's daughter of Golden Horn shaping well on her first start, but Light Blush got on top close home following a renewed effort.

Craylands finished second with William Haggas' Award Scheme third for the Queen.

Light Blush wins at Newmarket

Hannon colt passes MOT

Richard Hannon's Motakhayyel won his third race from four starts when landing the bet365 Mile Handicap under Chris Hayes.

The son of Heeraat appreciated the step up in trip to a mile when responding to pressure and staying on well to repel the challenge of Flashcard, who was two-and-a-quarter lengths in arrears of the winner at the line.

Hayes said: "He just got a little bit keen for me on the way down, he was just a bit fresh.

"When he popped out so nice I just thought I better keep him out rather than running away and he pricked his ears and lobbed along.

"I was quite impressed, he probably doesn't know what he's doing yet so there's a good bit of improvement in him. He could come back a furlong as well."

Love holds on in thriller

California Love held on grimly from the late challenge of Salayel to win the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa EBF Fillies' Handicap.

The Richard Spencer-trained filly looked to have the race in the bag when clear a furlong out on the far side, but Salayel, challenging on the stands' side, made inroads into her lead late on.

However, the 8/1 chance prevailed in a photo from the Roger Varian-trained handicap debutant, with Dupioni running on for third.