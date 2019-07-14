Sussex Stakes target for Veracious

Veracious lands the Falmouth

Sir Michael Stoute has confirmed the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood as the next objective for his Falmouth Stakes heroine Veracious.

The daughter of Frankel secured the Group One success she has long promised at Newmarket on Friday - making every yard of the running in the colours of Cheveley Park Stud under a tremendous ride from Oisin Murphy.

Goodwood's Nassau Stakes, in which she finished third last year, was mooted as a potential target in the immediate aftermath.

However, speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, Stoute revealed he is leaning towards letting his filly take on the boys over a mile.

"She had no travel and got a lovely ride. She's come out of the race well," said the trainer.

"She'll probably now go for the Sussex. She ran a big race at Goodwood in the Nassau last year.

"I was delighted for Cheveley Park - they deserve to be winning races like that."

The master of Freemason Lodge also provided an update on stable star Crystal Ocean.

An authoritative winner of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, the five-year-old is reportedly firmly on course for a mouth-watering clash with John Gosden's dual Arc heroine Enable in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday week.

Stoute added: "We'll go for the King George.

"John's filly is a machine, and she's going to be very hard to beat, but we'll have a go."