Brownstown Stakes report: Surrounding strikes for Mick Halford

Surrounding in action

Surrounding claimed her first victory at Pattern level with a typically tenacious effort in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Brownstown Stakes.

Mick Halford's admirable mare has been a model of consistency throughout her career - winning six of her previous 21 starts and placing on a further nine occasions.

Having been beaten just a short-head on her most recent outing in a premier handicap at the Curragh last month, Surrounding was the 2-1 favourite stepping up to Group Three level - and dug deep for Ronan Whelan to hold two British raiders at bay.

The six-year-old raced on the speed throughout the seven-furlong contest and hit the front still travelling strongly passing the two-furlong marker.

David O'Meara's Perfection followed her through, while the Ed Walker-trained Indian Blessing also came home to good effect - but Surrounding was not for passing and had a length in hand at the post.

Halford said: "I'm delighted with her. She seems to be getting better with age and seems to be improving, which I suppose is rare enough with a six-year-old.

"She's a credit to her breeder. She had placed black-type and has won a couple of Listed races, so to win a Group Three with her as well is great.

"She's tough and genuine, and I just wish I had a few more like her."

Asked about future plans, the trainer added: "She is in at the Curragh at the weekend (Minstrel Stakes), but that might be a bit quick for her.

"We'll get her home and see how she is. There are plenty of options for her."