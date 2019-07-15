Ten Sovereigns set for Nunthorpe Stakes at York

Ten Sovereigns ridden by jockey Ryan Moore

Aidan O'Brien has nominated the Coolmore Nunthorpe as a potential next target for his July Cup hero Ten Sovereigns.

The No Nay Never colt looked another Ballydoyle superstar in the making after rounding off an unbeaten juvenile campaign with victory in the Middle Park Stakes.

However, he could only finish fifth when favourite for the 2000 Guineas on his seasonal reappearance - and then failed to live up to expectations again when fourth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Despite the doubts, Ten Sovereigns was heavily backed for Saturday's Newmarket feature - and that support proved fully justified as he emphatically reversed the form with his Ascot conqueror Advertise to run out an impressive winner.

"We were delighted with him. We felt he had made very good progress since Ascot," said O'Brien.

"We knew we had to step up from Ascot, but we felt that his work was very good and we were looking forward to seeing him run."

While wary as yet about committing to future targets, O'Brien confirmed a first run over five furlongs in the Nunthorpe at York on August 23 is a serious possibility.

"I think the lads will decide that (where he goes next), but he would have the option of the Nunthorpe," he added.

"We'll see how he comes out of this race first."