Summer Romance heads to Deauville says Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby has a tried-and-tested route in mind for Qipco 1000 Guineas hope Summer Romance, after earmarking the Prix Six Perfections at Deauville as her next target.

The Newmarket trainer won the seven-furlong Group Three 12 months ago with Beyond Reason, and hopes he can repeat the trick with her unbeaten stablemate on July 27.

Summer Romance followed up her winning debut at Yarmouth with an impressive success when stepped up in class to Listed level at Newmarket last month.

Appleby said: "It is probably looking like we are going go for the Six Perfections at Deauville at the end of the month, which is a Group Three over seven furlongs.

"We won the race last year with Beyond Reason, so we know the plan over there. We feel it would fit right into the programme for her."

Summer Romance was an especially emphatic winner at Newmarket.

Appleby added: "At Yarmouth it was straightforward - and it was very straightforward stepping up in class, so I think stepping up to the seven should suit her.

"She came out of her race well at Newmarket, and that will be her next target. I'm very pleased with her and I'm looking forward to Deauville."