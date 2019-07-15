City Island set for chasing career says Martin Brassil

Jockey Mark Walsh celebrates winning aboard City Island

Cheltenham Festival hero City Island is likely to embark on a career over fences in the autumn, trainer Martin Brassil confirmed.

The six-year-old ran out an impressive winner of the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Prestbury Park in March.

He disappointed on his final outing of the campaign at Punchestown, but nevertheless remains an exciting prospect.

City Island is still on his summer break, but is due to return to training in the coming weeks.

Speaking after saddling a winner at Sligo on Sunday, Brassil said: "City Island is enjoying his summer break and will be back in a few weeks.

"I schooled him over fences before he went out, and we were happy enough with what we saw.

"I'd say, more than likely, he will go chasing."