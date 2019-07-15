Who Dares Wins could head to Marsh Cup at Newbury

Who Dares Wins (left) - could run at Newbury

Northumberland Plate hero Who Dares Wins could bid to follow up in the Marsh Cup at Newbury on Saturday.

Alan King's ultra-consistent seven-year-old delivered the big-race victory he has long promised in a thrilling renewal of the 'Pitmen's Derby' at Gosforth Park last month - lunging late to deny local hope Dubawi Fifty by a head.

Connections already have one eye on a career over fences in the autumn, but he could first have another spin on the Flat in this weekend's £100,000 two-mile handicap.

Part-owner Henry Ponsonby said: "If the rain comes, we might run at Newbury. He's in at Goodwood (Goodwood Cup) as well.

"He is ground dependent. We'll never run him on good to firm, he'll only run on good or softer.

"We planned the Northumberland Plate in December. Because he needs the ground, we made the Chester Cup and Newcastle his main targets and he was second in one and won the other.

"He'll go novice chasing. We're not talking about Uttoxeter and Fontwell, we're hoping he'll be at Cheltenham as he's a proper horse."

Who Dares Wins is one of 24 entries for the Marsh Cup, with last year's winner Stratum the sole Irish-trained contender.

Other hopefuls include Roger Charlton's Withhold, the fast-improving Carnwennan from Charlie Fellowes' yard and the Ralph Beckett-trained Moon King, who is five from five this season.

The Tin Man is the star name among 14 sprinters in contention for the bet365 Hackwood Stakes.

James Fanshawe's charge claimed this Group Three prize in 2016 and could drop back down in class after finishing a creditable sixth when bidding for a second victory in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot last month.

If The Tin Man does take his chance, his rivals could include Andrew Balding's Donjuan Triumphant, Clive Cox's Snazzy Jazzy and the Charlie Hills-trained Khaadem.

Perhaps the most interesting entry for the opening bet365 Steventon Stakes is Hugo Palmer's Set Piece, who has not been seen in competitive action since finishing down the field in the 2000 Guineas in May.