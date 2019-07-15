Rod Millman targets second win in Weatherbys Super Sprint

Trainer Rod Millman

Rod Millman is hoping to bridge a 22-year gap when he looks to run Bettys Hope and Daddies Diva in Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

Lord Kintyre gave the Devon trainer his first big winner when lifting this prize in 1997 and is still going strong at the age of 24.

"We've still got him on the place," said Millman.

"The Super Sprint is a happy race for me. When I won it in 1997 I was struggling. We only had an handful of horses and it kick-started my career.

"If it wasn't for that race, I think I'd have struggled to stay in racing.

"We've had a second in it and thirds as well. I've always tried to have something in it.

"This is the best chance I've had for a number of years, so let's hope we can pick up some good prize money."

Millman believes both fillies deserve to take their chance.

"We took Bettys Girl to Chelmsford for her prep run and she won that. The second (Oh Purple Reign) went on and won at York on Saturday," he said.

"I just hope Daddies Diva gets in. She's got a good chance at the weights.

"I've got Raul Da Silva booked for her. She's only got 8st and he does the weight."

Richard Fahey has won three of the last six renewals of this five-furlong dash and aims to have a strong team this year, headed by Ventura Rebel.

The Malton trainer could have as many as five runners after 43 horses stood their ground at Monday's five-day entry stage.

Ventura Rebel was only beaten a neck by A'Ali in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot after winning his first two starts at Thirsk and Ascot.

"I just think this is the ideal race for him," said Fahey, who is also set to run Queen Mary Stakes sixth Mighty Spirit.

"We might just leave him in the Prix Robert Papin, but I am keen enough to go to Newbury. Without being particularly rude, he'll be the one to beat.

"Mighty Spirit definitely runs. I know she got beat the other day at Beverley, but she was probably showing the exertions of Ascot and it might have been a nice filly that beat her. Her form is pretty good. We could have four or five all told."

There are eight entries from the most successful stable in the race's 28-year history, that of Richard Hannon.

Hannon's father Richard snr won the prize seven times before passing the mantle to his son, who has registered two victories, the latest 12 months ago with Ginger Nut.

Lingfield winner Separate, is the highest rated of his party.