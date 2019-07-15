Star Catcher to be supplemented into Irish Oaks

Star Catcher - will be added to Irish Oaks field

Royal Ascot heroine Star Catcher is set to be supplemented for Saturday's Kerrygold Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

The daughter of Sea The Stars ran out an impressive winner of the Ribblesdale Stakes last month - the third of four winners on what was a memorable afternoon for Frankie Dettori.

Gosden, who has won the Irish Oaks twice before with Great Heavens in 2012 and the brilliant Enable two years ago, said: "The plan is to supplement tomorrow (Tuesday) morning."

Owner-breeder Anthony Oppenheimer is ready to stump up the required 40,000 euros to add her to this weekend's Classic field.

Oppenheimer said: "Mr Gosden was thinking of running her and unfortunately if you're not already entered, you have to supplement.

"It's a mile-and-a-half race for three-year-old fillies only. This is the last three-year-old only race she can run in.

"She was impressive on the day (at Royal Ascot) and she's going well."