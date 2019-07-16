Haydock next stop for Dream Of Dreams

Dream Of Dreams (near side) - likely to run at Haydock

Dream Of Dreams may try for better luck in the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock, after finding conditions unsuitable in the July Cup at Newmarket.

Connections reported the ground was too fast on Saturday as the five-year-old ran below expectations, as he has previously at the same course, to finish 10th of 12 in the six-furlong Group One behind Aidan O'Brien's impressive winner Ten Sovereigns.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained entire went to Newmarket as the number one hope among the older horses, after running Blue Point to a head in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

But Bruce Raymond, racing manager for owner Saeed Suhail, said: "It was too firm for him, and he was probably unsuited by the course.

"He'd not run well there before. But he's a different horse now, so we thought he'd overcome that."

Dream Of Dreams was unable to cope, though, and Raymond added: "It was firm when he got chasing, and he got very unbalanced.

"The horse is fine, and I'm thinking he might go to Haydock for the Sprint Cup (on September 7)."