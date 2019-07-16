Royal Ascot winner Thanks Be heads to America

Thanks Be - heading to America

Thanks Be, who provided Charlie Fellowes with his first Royal Ascot winner last month, is leaving the Newmarket trainer to continue her racing career in the United States.

The three-year-old filly was a maiden after four starts when she belied her odds of 33-1 to beat 26 rivals in the Sandringham Handicap.

"She's flying to New York to continue her racing career in America," said Fellowes.

"She's hopefully going to have a long and successful career over there. She's a very talented and tough filly.

"She gave me the greatest day of my training career to date and I will never forget her.

"She will suit their style of racing and I hope she will be a real success for her new owners."

The victory caused controversy as her jockey Hayley Turner was hit with a nine-day suspension and a £1,600 fine for using her whip above the permitted level. She is only the second woman in history to ride a winner at the Royal meeting.