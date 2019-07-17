Circus Maximus team mull Sussex option

Circus Maximus and Ryan Moore win the St James's Palace Stakes

Circus Maximus is under "strong consideration" to be supplemented for the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien took the surprise decision to drop Circus Maximus to a mile for the St James's Palace Stakes, for which he was also added to the field late, after he finished sixth in the Derby.

The move paid dividends - with Ryan Moore excelling in victory on the Galileo colt, who held off King Of Comedy and Too Darn Hot, the latter currently favourite for the Goodwood showpiece after winning in France recently.

"The Sussex is still under strong consideration," said Alan Cooper, racing manager for the Niarchos family, part-owners of Circus Maximus together with Coolmore.

"He doesn't have to be supplemented until the end of next week, and Aidan will make a decision then .

"The horse is in good form, he's versatile.

"You'd like to think he has plenty of options - but he showed at Ascot that he enjoyed a mile, so that is the plan for the moment - to go for the Sussex and then take it from there.

"As he doesn't have to be supplemented just yet there's no final decision, but it looks like it's going to be a nice race."