James Doyle thrilled to land Crystal Ocean ride

Crystal Ocean - new jockey in the King George

James Doyle is "absolutely ecstatic" after picking up the plum ride on Crystal Ocean in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The son of Sea The Stars is unbeaten in three starts this season - completing his hat-trick with an impressive victory in last month's Prince of Wales's Stakes in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

With the popular Italian set to partner the brilliant dual Arc heroine Enable on Saturday week - and Ryan Moore likely to be committed to ride for Aidan O'Brien - the ride on Crystal Ocean was going begging and Doyle is thrilled to have been called up.

"Any sort of ride you pick up in a big race is always nice, but to pick up a ride on a horse like him in a race like a King George - I'm absolutely ecstatic," the jockey told Sky Sports Racing.

"I'm going to sit on him on Saturday morning and I can't wait really.

"He looks an absolute dream to ride. He looks very uncomplicated, which is always nice."

Crystal Ocean is a best priced 3-1 to provide Sir Michael Stoute with a record seventh King George success, with the John Gosden-trained Enable the 4-6 favourite to follow-up her impressive comeback victory in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.