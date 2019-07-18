Clive Cox aims exciting juveniles at Goodwood features

Trainer Clive Cox - targeting Goodwood

Clive Cox is planning to run his exciting two-year-olds Positive and Hand On My Heart at Glorious Goodwood.

The Lambourn handler has the Qatar Vintage Stakes in mind for Positive, an impressive winner on his debut at Salisbury, while the Molecomb Stakes could be on the agenda for Hand On My Heart.

The daughter of Iffraaj got off the mark in highly-promising fashion at Windsor last month.

"Positive will go for the Vintage at Goodwood, all being well. I'm very happy with him," Cox told Sky Sports Racing.

"Hand On My Heart is another exciting filly from Chris Harper and Ed Harper's family. She's a half-sister to Heartache and Heartwarming.

"I couldn't be more pleased with her debut win at Windsor, so she'll probably be heading that (Goodwood) way - either for the Molecomb or there's a nice fillies' race there as well.

"I'm not quite sure which way we'll go yet."