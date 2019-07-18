Aidan O'Brien runs three in Kerrygold Irish Oaks

Pink Dogwood - one of three Aidan O'Brien runners

Aidan O'Brien is triple-handed from a final field of 10 as he seeks a sixth success in the Kerrygold Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday.

The three all ran in the Investec Oaks at Epsom, with Pink Dogwood finishing second, Fleeting third and Peach Tree 10th.

Pink Dogwood was subsequently third to the Joseph O'Brien-trained Iridessa in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh three weeks ago - and the pair will renew rivalry in this weekend's mile and a half Classic.

The other Irish-trained hopefuls are Jim Bolger's Operatic Export, Dermot Weld's Search For a Song and Trethias from Jessica Harrington's stable.

Ralph Beckett has declared both Antonia de Vega and Manuela De Vega, with jockey Harry Bentley choosing the latter, who was fourth at Epsom.

Colin Keane teams up with Antonia De Vega, who was an emphatic four-length winner of a Listed contest at Newbury on her seasonal debut.

Completing the list of is John Gosden's Ribblesdale Stakes winner Star Catcher, who was supplemented at a cost of 40,000 euros earlier this week.

The three withdrawals were Chablis, Credenza and Goddess - all from the O'Brien stable.