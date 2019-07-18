The Tin Man back in action in Hackwood Stakes

The Tin Man will aim to get back on the winning trail in the bet365 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

James Fanshawe's seven-year-old is a three-time Group One winner, but drops in class for a Group Three he won in 2016 having finished a respectable sixth in the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot last month.

A field of 10 will go to post including Andrew Balding's Donjuan Triumphant, Clive Cox's Snazzy Jazzy and Stuart Williams' Keystroke.

Also running is the German sprinter Waldpfad and Charlie Hills' Khaadem, who disappointed in the Commonwealth Cup last time.

A maximum field of 25 will line up for the £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint, headed by Richard Fahey's Ventura Rebel, who went so close in the Norfolk Stakes after winning his first two races.

Fahey also runs Brocklesby winner Show Me Show Me, Mighty Spirit and Baileys In Bloom.

Richard Hannon is another trainer who targets the big pot and he fields four - Audio, Separate, Ocasio Cortez and Bacchalot.

Karl Burke's Never In Paris and Rod Millman's Bettys Hope are also in the mix.

The Listed Steventon Stakes has been reduced to a field of six, which includes Hugo Palmer's three-year-old Set Piece, who ran well in the Craven but disappointed in the 2000 Guineas.

Dolphin Vista, First Nation, What About Carlo, Fox Chairman and Pondus complete the list.

Making Miracles and Withhold head the field in the £100,000 Marsh Cup.

Royal Ascot winner The Grand Visir, Northumberland Plate hero Who Dares Wins, the improving Carnwennan and Proschema are all engaged.