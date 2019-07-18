Sea Of Class shows improvement in fight against bout of colic

James Doyle riding Sea Of Class

Sea Of Class is continuing to fight in her battle against a life-threatening bout of colic.

Almost two weeks after William Haggas revealed her career on the track was over, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up is beginning to show signs of improvement.

While the dual Group One winner is far from being given a clean bill of health, Haggas felt when he saw her on Wednesday she was finally on the road to recovery.

"We thought yesterday was her best day," said Haggas.

"The vets are like doctors and never give you the full go ahead, and they still say she is not out of the woods, but we thought all the signs were good.

"Maureen (wife) and I, while not happy, were comforted by a bit of spark of life."