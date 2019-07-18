Frankie Dettori set for Hey Gaman ride

Hey Gaman (right)

James Tate has booked Frankie Dettori for Hey Gaman in the Paddy Power Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Newmarket handler was weighing up a trip to Ireland for last season's French Guineas runner-up or wait for the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

This season the son of New Approach has looked right back to his best, winning at Leicester - under Dettori - and a Group Three at ParisLongchamp.

With the hugely popular Italian poised to be back in Ireland to ride Star Catcher in the Irish Oaks after being welcomed like a hero at Killarney on Wednesday evening, Tate wasted no time in booking him again.

"Hey Gaman went over on Thursday. Frankie rides him and I'm very much looking forward to the run," said Tate.

"I think the seven furlongs at the Curragh will really suit him."