Albigna handed Debutante Stakes option

Albigna, ridden by Shane Foley, on the way to winning the Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh

Jessica Harrington's unbeaten filly Albigna has been given an engagement in the Debutante Stakes at the Curragh on August 23.

Winner of her first two starts, both in a similar fashion with a powerful late run, the daughter of Zoffany is due to step up in trip to seven furlongs for her next start.

Second-favourite for the Qipco 1000 Guineas and already a Group Two winner, if she takes up the option she will carry a 3lb penalty before hopefully heading for the Moyglare Stud Stakes on September 15.

"She's got a very good turn of foot and has come out of her last race very well," said Alan Cooper, racing manager to her owners, the Niarchos family.

"She's got the Moyglare as her probable next race, but she's got an entry in the Debutante. Hopefully we can go on and run in the mile races later in the season.

"It already looks like she wants seven furlongs and we'd expect her to stay a mile later in the season, so hopefully it works out.

"She'd have a 3lb penalty in the Debutante, which is August 23 and the Moyglare is mid-September, so we'll wait and see what Jessie decides - she has a lot of nice fillies this year."

Harrington has also entered Cayenne Pepper, who has also won both her starts to date.

In total 54 fillies are in the Debutante, including Roger Varian's Daahyeh, Mark Johnston's Walk In Marrakesh and Charlie Appleby's Summer Romance, who heads the Guineas market.