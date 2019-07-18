Peregrine Run in shape for Galway Festival

Peregrine Run ridden by Roger Loughran

Trainer Peter Fahey has given his stable star Peregrine Run the option of both thetote.com Galway Plate and the Guinness Galway Hurdle at the big summer festival at Ballybrit.

The County Kildare handler's prolific winner is among 39 entries unveiled for the Plate, a handicap chase over an extended two and three-quarter miles on July 31, and the 32 put in the handicap hurdle over two miles the following day.

Since finishing ninth in the Plate last year, Peregrine Run has notched up six victories over fences and one over hurdles, including his last five starts.

Fahey will digest several factors before deciding which direction to go.

"He's in both, the Plate and the Hurdle, and we will see how things pan out," he said.

"We'll look at the entries, see what the ground is like and everything.

"The last day he ran over hurdles, I know it as over two and a half, but he travelled very well and keenly. He enjoyed jumping so we said afterwards we'd give ourselves the option over hurdles as well as see what happens.

"He's in great nick. He came out of his races well. He's fresh and well and we're looking forward to it.

"We're looking forward to it, as long as the ground is right. He is ground dependent. Either way he's having a brilliant season so far.

"He's been a great horse for the yard and a great horse for everyone involved. It will be great if we could get a round at Galway and go there with a chance."

Gordon Elliott, successful in the Plate with Clarcam last year and Lord Scoundrel in 2016, has 13 entries this time round. His possibles include A Toi Phil, who was fourth two years ago, and Mengli Khan, who was a classy novice last season.

Among a seven-strong British presence are Paul Nicholls' Black Corton, Dan Skelton's Azzuri and the Nicky Henderson-trained Pacific De Baune.

Skelton has also given Azzuri an entry in the hurdle, in which Joseph O'Brien has put in Cheltenham Festival winner Band Of Outlaws and Triumph Hurdle third Gardens Of Babylon.

Willie Mullins, who recorded his third win in the hurdle with Sharjah last year, has nine entries, including Quick Grabim, Riven Light and Sayo.