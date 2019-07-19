Roman Turbo going up a gear at the Curragh

Mick Halford expects Roman Turbo to improve for his first run as he steps up in class for the Group Three Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh.

A surprise 25-1 winner on his debut during Irish Derby weekend at the Curragh, Roman Turbo finds himself running on a Classic card again on Saturday.

The son of Holy Roman Emperor accounted for a decent field in fine style - and given Halford is not known for first time out winners, his future looks bright.

"It was a bit of a surprise, but he was a horse we liked and he'd been working well - it's just that ours generally come on for their first run," said the trainer.

"He was running at the Curragh on Derby weekend, so we didn't necessarily think he'd win first time up - but he had been pleasing us.

"He's a nice horse and he's gone the right way since."

Lil Grey had two subsequent winners behind her when taking her maiden in early June, and she went on to run a very respectable race at Royal Ascot.

She finished sixth in the Albany Stakes behind Roger Varian's Daahyeh - although trainer Sheila Lavery would still rather not be taking on the colts at this stage.

"She ran very well at Ascot - she was probably drawn on the wrong side, but we were delighted with her," said Lavery.

"The winner has run well since - the Aidan O'Brien filly (Precious Moments) who was just in front of us nearly won a Group Two, and the form of the Albany looks strong.

"I don't think rain will bother her - I'd say she'll handle the soft no problem - it's just that she's up against the colts.

"She's been very good since Ascot, hasn't missed any time, or feed, so I've been happy - although she's only done one piece of work.

"There's just been a lack of options for her. There was a race a week after Ascot, but I felt that was too soon - so it was this or going over seven furlongs on Thursday.

"II'd rather stay at this trip for now. It might be a wrong move - we'll know soon."

O'Brien runs two, the unbeaten Pistoletto and Mount Fuji - who was unplaced in the Coventry Stakes.

Pistoletto overcame trouble in running to win last time out but picked up a minor injury which forced him to miss Ascot.

Jessica Harrington, enjoying a good season with her juveniles, runs Between Hills; Jim Bolger is represented by Real Appeal, who has recently moved from France, and Ger Lyons has the maiden filly Soul Search.