Move Swiftly eyes up Estate

Move Swiftly ridden by jockey Daniel Tudhope on his way to winning the Duke of Cambridge Stakes

William Haggas hopes he has found the right opportunity for Move Swiftly to follow up her Royal Ascot win in the Kilboy Estate Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The four-year-old won the Duke of Cambridge Stakes last month on her first outing of the season, beating Sir Michael Stotue's Rawdaa by a neck.

Never out of the first three in her career, she is clearly still progressing and, on official ratings at least, even with her penalty she has a few pounds in hand.

Move Swiftly will be racing over further than a mile for the first time since last July, but Haggas is mildly surprised by the nature of the Group Two, at least on paper.

"They are forecasting plenty of rain so as long as it comes she'll go," said Haggas.

"Whenever I go to Ireland it rains all the time so we should be all right!

"It will be interesting stepping up in trip a bit. It doesn't look the most competitive race, I didn't think so anyway.

"We shall see, she seems in rare form so I'm happy with her. She's good."

Move Swiftly is the star name among a field of eight.

Aidan O'Brien fields three - Chablis, Coral Beach and Goddess.

Joseph O'Brien is represented by Red Tea, but she was well behind Move Swiftly at Ascot.

Fozzy Stack's Hand On Heart had been progressing nicely until finishing well beaten in the Duke of Cambridge, while Jim Bolger's Normandel, who beat Hand On Heart two starts back, would not be without a chance.

Annie Fior completes the field.