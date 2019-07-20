Frankie's Star not for catching

Star Catcher and Frankie Dettori (left) win the Kerrygold Irish Oaks

Frankie Dettori produced another front-running masterclass in the saddle as Star Catcher gave him a fifth win this century in the Kerrygold Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

Supplemented for 40,000 euros at the confirmation stage by owner Anthony Oppenheimer, the John Gosden-trained filly was allowed her own way in front.

Dettori was able to dictate the pace virtually from the outset on the Ribblesdale Stakes winner, from Peach Tree and Manuela De Vega.

Quickening three furlongs out, Star Catcher (7-2) held a healthy advantage until the Aidan O'Brien-trained Fleeting put in a strong late effort.

However, Star Catcher pulled out more to win by a half a length. Pink Dogwood, also from the O'Brien stable, was four and a half lengths back in third.