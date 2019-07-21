Goodwood Cup option for Dashing Willoughby

Dashing Willoughby and Oisin Murphy land the Queen's Vase

Andrew Balding is considering a tilt at the Qatar Goodwood Cup with his Royal Ascot hero Dashing Willoughby.

The Nathaniel colt relished the step up to a mile and three-quarters when landing last month's Queen Vase - and was far from disgraced when dropped to a mile and a half for the Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket, finishing a close-up fourth behind Communique.

Balding feels a sterner test of stamina will suit Dashing Willoughby, however - and he could move up to two miles for the first time at Glorious Goodwood, where he would clash with the star stayer Stradivarius, among others.

"The Goodwood Cup is a possibility, and he will be confirmed for it on Monday," said Balding.

"He ran a smashing race at Newmarket - he just wants a bit further. "

Another Balding inmate who could be bound for the Sussex Downs is Shine So Bright, who has not been seen in competitive action since finishing a promising sixth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in early May.

"Shine So Bright is still in the Lennox Stakes, although it might come a bit too soon for him," the trainer added.