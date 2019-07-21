Yorkshire Oaks option at York for Anapurna

Jockey Frankie Dettori (right) celebrates winning the Investec Oaks on Anapurna

The Darley Yorkshire Oaks is one of the options under consideration for Epsom heroine Anapurna.

Having run out an impressive winner of the Lingfield Oaks Trial in May, the daughter of Frankel claimed Classic glory with a narrow success in the Investec Oaks - since which she has enjoyed a mid-season break.

Trainer John Gosden has a strong batch of top-class fillies this year - with dual Arc heroine Enable supported by Anapurna, Coronet and Saturday's Irish Oaks winner Star Catcher, among others.

The Clarehaven maestro will be keen to split his aces, where possible, and connections of Anapurna are happy to wait and see where she fits in.

Mark Weinfeld, of owners Helena Springfield Ltd, told Sky Sports Racing: "We're looking at the Yorkshire Oaks as a possibility, the Prix Vermeille and possibly the race at Ascot at the end of the year (Qipco British Champions Fillies' And Mares' Stakes).

"We'll have to see closer to the time what we do."