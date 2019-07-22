Sky Bet Ebor option for Red Verdon

Red Verdon

A shot at the Sky Bet Ebor at York is under "serious consideration" for Red Verdon following his recent victory at the track.

Ed Dunlop's one-time Classic contender endured a disappointing end to his 2018 campaign - finishing down the field in both the Caulfield Cup in Australia and Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.

However, having been gelded during the off-season, the six-year-old has bounced back to something like his best this season - most recently coming out on top in a thrilling three-way finish to York's Silver Cup.

Dunlop said: "The owner is coming over, so we will have a long chat about things. He is in the Ebor, and that would have to come under serious consideration.

"He had a bad time in Australia, then he went and won his first start back this season; then for the first time in his life, we turned him out for six weeks, and he had a great time."

Red Verdon demonstrated at York this month that he had benefited from the break.

Dunlop added: "Sophie Buckley at Culworth Grounds has done a great job freshening him up. It was great to see him get his head in front in a Group race.

"He has gone back up to 112, but there won't be much between the weights in the Ebor because it will be quite compressed."