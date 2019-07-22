Plan for John Gosden stars including Star Catcher and King Of Comedy

Star Catcher and Frankie Dettori (left)

Star Catcher will bid to follow up her victory in the Irish Oaks by giving trainer John Gosden a groundbreaking first success in the Qatar Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp on September 15.

The Newmarket handler plans to give the daughter of Sea The Stars a short break, before readying her to try to become the first British-trained winner of the Group One prize since the Sir Henry Cecil-trained Midday in 2010.

Running out a decisive winner of the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot on her previous start, the Anthony Oppenheimer-owned three-year-old backed that success up with victory in the Curragh Classic on Saturday.

Gosden said: "She did lots of eating and sleeping when she got back on Sunday, she is in great form.

"It was a lovely ride by Frankie (Dettori). He was concerned about a false pace so he just decided to do his own thing. She got a little lonely in front, but you have to be thrilled with her.

"I think the Vermeille is probably very likely. I think the Yorkshire Oaks, taking on the older ones, is maybe not for her yet.

"She has been to Royal Ascot and the Curragh, so freshening up and going for the Vermeille will be a good idea."

A trip to France is on the agenda for St James's Palace Stakes runner-up King Of Comedy, who will be aimed at the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on August 11 rather than the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Gosden said: "He is in great form and we will be looking at the Jacques le Marois. I think the straight mile of Deauville will suit him well.

"We've freshened him up and given him a break since Ascot, as he was on the go fairly early in the spring. Physically he has done well.

Looking further ahead, Gosden plans to step the son of Kingman up in trip after earmarking the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in October as the long-term target.

He added: "I think in the end his best trip will be a mile and a quarter. Lady Bamford (owner) knows the family well and they are best at that trip.

"I think in the end the proper mile-and-a-quarter races like the Irish Champion and Champion Stakes will be for him.

"After the St James's Palace Stakes the first thing I said to the owner was that you must not forget Champions Day at Ascot in October. I think that will be right up his alley."

Last year's Coventry Stakes winner Calyx could also make an appearance on Qipco British Champions Day, should he recover in time from a pastern injury sustained after his defeat in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in May.

Gosden said: "He has been put on the easy list as he got hurt at Haydock.

"We are fighting our way back to see if we can get to Champions Day. He won't run before then. "