Back to a mile for Too Darn Hot

Too Darn Hot - champion two-year-old last season

John Gosden is keeping his fingers crossed that luck will be on the side of Too Darn Hot in getting a good draw in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

After getting his career back on track with victory in the Prix Jean Prat on his first start at seven furlongs since landing last year's Dewhurst Stakes, the son of Dubawi will return to a mile in the Group One prize on Wednesday week.

Although champion trainer Gosden holds no fears over Too Darn Hot seeing out the trip, he is wary his chances of claiming a second top-level triumph this season could be jeopardised should the draw work against him.

He said: "The Sussex Stakes is a lovely race. Of course your always terrified when the draw comes out.

"You open your eyes and look and hope you are not drawn too high. If you have stood at the mile start at Goodwood and are drawn 12, you are stood there looking up the hill at all the others.

"It is not the mile of Ascot or the Curragh. It is a quick mile and you need agility and to that extent it is the kind of mile he might appreciate."

With Too Darn Hot showing an abundance of speed during his latest success, Gosden has not ruled out the possibility of dropping him back to six furlongs later in the season.

He added: "I think he showed what he was good at last time, as he is a very quick horse.

"We stupidly tried to stretch him out off a severely-interrupted preparation and missing the Guineas. I think we have got him back in the right place now.

"I was most impressed how he hit the line over seven. His best trip is probably seven or an easy mile.

"He has got an entry in the Haydock Sprint Cup and he might get one in the six-furlong sprint at Ascot at the end of year."

The Newmarket handler feels dual Ascot Gold Cup winner Stradivarius is now at the peak of his powers, ahead of his attempt to claim a record-equalling third victory in the Qatar Goodwood Cup.

He said: "He is in great form. He worked on Saturday. He did his usual thing, went a length clear and said, 'that's enough, I've done my bit'.

"We are very happy with him going to the Goodwood Cup. These horses can reach their zenith at five - I know they have to give the weight, but so they should, so to that extent we are very happy we can try to win the Goodwood Cup again."

Beaten Investec Oaks favourite Mehdaayih is heading for the Qatar Nassau Stakes over a mile and a quarter, following her recent victory in the Prix de Malleret.

Gosden said: "We are looking at the Nassau Stakes. She won the Malleret and was unlucky in the Oaks.

"She quickened very well in France off a slow pace. We think it will be a proper race to run her in at Goodwood."