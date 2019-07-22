Dean Ivory watching Ascot weather ahead of International

Robert Winston riding Librisa Breeze (right)

Dean Ivory will monitor the weather through the week before deciding whether to pitch Flaming Spear and Librisa Breeze into the Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

The pair head the weights on 9st 10lb and 9st 9lb respectively for the seven-furlong heritage handicap, after 49 were left in at the five-day confirmation stage.

Neither has made an appearance so far this season, and Ivory will not risk either unless he is happy with ground conditions.

"We'll have to see what the ground's like. If it's not right, they won't run. It's all ground dependent, so we'll see," said Ivory.

"They are both well, but will need their first run back.

"We might be lucky and get a bit of rain.

"They are pretty fit. We've done as much as we can do with them at home."

Librisa Breeze took this prize in 2016 and went on to Group One glory in the Qipco British Champions Sprint on this course in October 2017.

Flaming Spear has been unplaced in this race for the last two years, but enjoyed success in a valuable handicap at Goodwood last August.

David Elsworth's Ripp Orf is towards the top of the ante-post betting, but is not yet guaranteed a run in the maximum 29-runner field.

Ed Vaughan is looking forward to seeing his exciting filly Ultra Violet step up in class for the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes.

The daughter of Gleneagles made a huge impression when making a winning racecourse debut at Newmarket last month - travelling strongly before pulling eight lengths clear in the style of a juvenile with a huge future.

Having sidestepped the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, Ultra Violet will test the water at Group Three level.

Vaughan said: "She did a nice bit of work on the watered ground (at the weekend) and I'm pleased with her.

"I just didn't feel it was right to go to the Duchess of Cambridge on her second run blind without doing much work with her.

"She will be a filly that is more than likely to want seven furlongs in time. We will give her a go at Ascot, though, as over that stiff six I think she will love the track."

The 21 entries include the Charlie Appleby-trained Summer Romance, who romped home by six lengths in the Listed Empress Stakes at Newmarket on the latest of her two starts.

Owners Godolphin also have the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Final Song, who was third to Raffle Prize in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Other possibles include David Evans' Listed York scorer Good Vibes, Charlie Hills' National Stakes winner Flippa The Strippa and Brian Meehan's Aroha, who was third in the Albany Stakes at the Royal meeting.

There are four Irish-trained entries in Jessica Harrington's Punita Arora, Ger Lyons' Peace Charter, Aidan O'Brien's Tango and Unforgetable from Joseph O'Brien's yard.

Al Dabaran is interesting for the Appleby team among 14 entries for the Wooldridge Group Pat Eddery Stakes. The Dubawi colt was a smooth winner on his debut at Newmarket last month.

Mark Johnston can choose from four - Iffraaj, Fred, Kingbrook and Subjectivist - while Hills has put in Gimcrack entry Buhturi.